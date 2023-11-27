Want to contest from Wardha, says Sule

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) working president Supriya Sule on Sunday said that she would like to contest from the Wardha Lok Sabha constituency if given an opportunity. She, however, added that Baramati would remain her ‘karmabhoomi’.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sule made the remarks while addressing a gathering at the YB Chavan Centre in Nariman Point. She said she visits the Sevagram ashram and Paunar ashrams (of Vinobha Bhave) twice a year, and Wardha had made a major contribution to her social and political life.

“I have said this to my party, though humorously, that I would like to be elected to Parliament from Wardha if I get an opportunity...because it is an emotional attachment,” said Sule, a three-term MP from the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency in Pune.

“My workplace will remain as Baramati. But I don’t know what relation I share with that land (Wardha) and cannot explain it in words,” she added. As per the current seat sharing formula, the Wardha Lok Sabha seat is with the Congress. It is presently represented by BJP’s Ramdas Tadas.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}