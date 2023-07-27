Watch: Leopard, cub spotted roaming on sets at film city in Mumbai

In a horrific incident, a leopard along with its cub was spotted moving on the sets of a Marathi TV serial "Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta" at the film city in Mumbai's Goregaon on Wednesday, news agency ANI reported.

A leopard along with its cub was spotted moving on the sets of a Marathi TV serial at the film city.(ANI)

Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President, All Indian Cine Workers Association, said that over 200 people were present on the set when the leopard entered the studio 4 pm on Wednesday.

The video showed a wild cat walking up above one of the structures of the set while panic-stricken people running for safety. Some people even recorded the footage.

"More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This has been the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days. Government is not taking strong measures towards this," he said.

Gupta further said that the government is not taking strong measures to check the leopard movement. “Thousands of workers and artists will go on strike in the film city if the government does not take urgent steps for their security," he said.

The incident comes days after a leopard was spotted inside the sets of TV serial 'Ajooni when 200 members of the crew were busy with their work on July 18. The leopard had also attacked a dog on the set.

After the incident came into limelight, several teams of officials visited the site and evaluated the situation.

The sprawling Film City, a hub for shooting serials and films, is located on the boundary of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and also abuts the Aarey Milk Colony, a forest area within Mumbai.

The shooting process in the area often becomes a nightmare to the ongoing leopard menace in the area. The continuous presence of leopards in the area has created a fearful atmosphere among the actors and unit staff who come for shooting.

(With inputs from agencies)

