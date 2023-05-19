As El Nino looms, water levels in state dams reduced to 32.93%

Mumbai: Water levels in the dams across the state has reduced to 32.93% by the middle of May and considering the prediction that El Nino could affect the coming monsoon, the state government has asked the local bodies to assess the water availability and supply situation and prepare plans to save water.

Middle Vaitarana dam, which supplies water to Mumbai, had 42.42% water last year but as of now, it has only 13.20 % water.

Due to the water crisis, about 334 villages and 774 hamlets have been getting water through 245 tankers. Out of that, 118 tankers are running in Thane, Palghar, Raigad and Ratnagiri districts. Also, the local administrations of metro cities of the state have been forced to supply water through tankers to the areas in the outskirts of the city.

Pune has decided to cut water supply for a day every week, and Nashik also has the same plan but is yet to take a final decision.

Maharashtra has a total of 3,040 small, medium and major dams across the state with a total live storage capacity of 40,378mcum (million cubic metres). In 2022, Maharashtra received a good monsoon, and all its dams were full. However, by the middle of May 2023, the live (usable) storage of all these dams has been reduced to 32.93%.

Konkan regions, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, have much less water available in their major dams compared to last year. Major dams in these areas had 45.12% water last year during the same period and now, these dams have 37.36% water storage.

Water availability in Pune region is the lowest compared to others. Water storage in the dams of this region has reduced to 24.35% whereas, all other regions have more than 35% water in their dams.

As per the norms, every local body had to utilise the available water till July 15. However, due to the El Nino effect, recently the CS office had asked all the municipal corporations to stretch the use of available water till August 31.

This has resulted in water cuts in various cities. Recently, Pune municipal corporation has declared that water supply will be cut one day every week. Nashik has also prepared the same proposal but there has been no decision on it due to political pressure.

Water storage in Mumbai

Water storage in Middle Vaitarana, Bhatsa and Modak Sagar dams, which supply water to Mumbai, is also less than last year. Middle Vaitarana dam had 42.42% water last year but as of now, it has only 13.20 % water. Bhatsa dam had 41.33% water last year and now, it has reduced to 37.17% water. Modak Sagar dam had 51.36 % water last year and now it has 47.95% water. Only Tansa dam has good storage with 41.73% water, and it had 28.86 % water last year.

