Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Water levels rise at lakes supplying water to Thane
mumbai news

Water levels rise at lakes supplying water to Thane

With good rainfall over the past few days in the catchment areas of lakes that supply water to Thane, water stock in Barvi dam is now 41%, Bhatsa has a water stock of around 37% while Andra Dam has almost 20% water
By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JUL 15, 2021 12:00 AM IST
HT Image

With good rainfall over the past few days in the catchment areas of lakes that supply water to Thane, water stock in Barvi dam is now 41%, Bhatsa has a water stock of around 37% while Andra Dam has almost 20% water. The irrigation department has claimed there will be no immediate water cuts in the district.

Barvi dam has received a total of 651mm rainfall this year, followed Bhatsa at 542mm and Andhra at 428mm.

With the temperatures soaring in the city in the last week of June, fear of water cuts was looming over Thane city. However, with the heavy rains recorded over the past few days, water stock in major dams like Bhatsa, Barvi and Andhra increased.

Last year at this time, the water level in Barvi dam was at 44%, Bhatsa had a water stock of 44.9% and Andhra 33%. Except Andhra dam in Pune district which has less water stock, the other dams situated in Thane district have received good rainfall and increased water stock.

An irrigation department official said, “If the rainfall continues, Barvi dam may overflow soon and we will not have to announce water cuts this year. Soon we shall start using only the surface run-off water that flows into Ulhas river, which will also help save additional stock of water.” Jambul and Mohane areas of the Ulhas river are the prime source of water for Thane.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one

UP Police reminds people about importance of masks, social distancing in tweets

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch

Happy doggo slides right into netizens’ hearts via snow covered slope. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP