Thane: The newly-elected Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) mayor Sharmila Rohit Pimpalolkar convened her first official meeting with civic officials on Friday, placing the city’s worsening water shortage at the top of her agenda, with residents in parts of Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva are receiving water only once every eight to ten days. She directed civic officials to take immediate corrective measures ahead of summer. Water once every 8 to 10 days in parts of Thane; New mayor seeks urgent measures

The review meeting with the Water Supply Department was held in the Mayor’s chamber and attended by City Engineer Prashant Sonagra, Deputy City Engineer Vikas Dhole and other executive engineers. TMC undertook a detailed assessment of water scarcity across the municipal limits. Pimpalolkar sought data on the number of free water tankers deployed daily, expenditure incurred, planning mechanisms and transparency in tanker operations.

She expressed concern over TMC’s request to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for an additional 50 MLD of water, of which only 5 MLD has been sanctioned so far. She directed officials to submit an urgent proposal outlining administrative steps to secure the remaining allocation. City Engineer Sonagra informed that a meeting is scheduled for Monday at the BMC headquarters in Mumbai to pursue the matter.

She highlighted complaints from Kalwa, Mumbra and Diva, where water sourced through Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) is supplied by TMC. She also flagged disparities in Ghodbunder, where older buildings face shortages while newer complexes get regular supply.

“There are serious allegations against the unauthorized tanker operators in the city, strict action against them is necessary,” she said.

Officials stated that additional water allocation has been sought from MIDC and that steps are being taken to operationalise the sump pump house and water tanks in affected areas.

She also directed the administration to ensure adequate water supply to tribal hamlets and submit a separate status report. If needed, additional tankers or alternative sources must be arranged. She further instructed officials to drill new borewells, repair defunct ones and prepare a comprehensive summer action plan covering storage management, leak detection, infrastructure repairs and alternative sourcing.

According to TMC’s Water Department, the civic body currently supplies 590 MLD daily against a demand of 621 MLD, resulting in a 31 MLD shortfall. TMC draws water from four sources in Shahpur linked to the Bhatsa dam. With rapid urban development, water demand is expected to rise further. TMC has repeatedly urged the state government to allocate additional water from the Kalu and Shahi dams in Shahpur, but the proposal remains pending.