Waze, Sharma decided to kill Hiran in Malabar Hill meeting: NIA

MUMBAI: Dismissed police officer Sachin Waze and former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma had a secret meeting on February 28, 2021, in Malabar Hill, where they decided to eliminate Thane trader Mansukh Hiran and the task was entrusted to Sharma in the meeting, said NIA to the special court in a detailed reply on Thursday while objecting to the bail plea of Waze.

The NIA claimed that when they first called Waze for the probe, he denied his role and also misled the probe. “Sachin Waze since has misled the investigation, credible evidence could not be collected as the same was destroyed by him and co-accused during the investigation of the case,” NIA claimed. (HT PHOTO)

Waze was arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case.

On February 25, 2021, a Mahindra Scorpio was found abandoned outside Antilia – the south Mumbai residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani – with 20 gelatine sticks kept in a backpack and a note threatening the members of the Ambani family. The body of the vehicle owner, Hiran, was found in the creek near Mumbra on March 5.

As per the NIA case, the car, which was owned by Hiran was parked by Waze outside the residence of the Ambani family. The agency claimed that “since Hiran was knowing about the larger conspiracy and would have spelt the beans, it would have become difficult for the accused Waze and Sharma to continue to yield the fruits of a larger conspiracy hatched amongst Sharma, Waze and Sunil Mane (dismissed police officer also arrested in the case).”

The agency further stated that two days after planting the vehicle outside Ambani’s house, Sharma and Waze had a secret meeting in Malabar Hill. The agency said the same has been corroborated by the Call Detail Record. The agency claimed that in the said meeting it was decided to eliminate Hiran and the task was given to Sharma and they went to Worli sea face to discuss further about it.

NIA also claimed that Waze was very influential and hence after Hiran’s body was found, the police had not registered a murder case but recorded an accidental death in the incident. They added that since Waze was heading the CIU unit before he was arrested, he could have traced and influenced the witnesses if released on bail.

Meanwhile, Waze has moved another application to release him on interim bail immediately as the NIA took a long time to file a reply. He pleaded that the plea was filed on April 11, which should have been decided within two weeks. However, NIA on all the occasions took time to file a reply on it.