Wednesday’s active Covid-19 case count was Mumbai’s lowest in 7 months

The city’s active case count on Wednesday touched 6,654, the lowest recorded in the past seven months, since the Maharashtra government started to publish active case figures. Mumbai now has a recovery rate of 93%. Moreover, as per data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), none of the 24 administrative wards in the city has over 500 active cases.

On Thursday, the city reported 527 new Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths, taking the tally to 304,653, and toll to 11,278. The active cases in the city were 6,669 on Thursday. Since January 16, Mumbai has consistently reported less than 7,000 active Covid-19 cases, and between January 2 and January 15, Mumbai has recorded less than 8,000 active Covid-19 cases. Active cases dropped to below 10,000 on December 15 last year.

Among the 24 wards, R-Central ward of Borivli West has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 486, followed by K-West ward (Andheri West) at 446, R-South ward at Kandivli at 412 and P-North ward (Malad) at 400. B ward in south Mumbai has the lowest – 49 – active cases, and C ward has 89 active Covid-19 cases.

G-North (Dadar) ward on Thursday recorded no new case, for the first time in January, after December 26.

According to the BMC, Dadar has 86 active cases, and a total of 4,898 cases so far. Dharavi, also in G-North ward, recorded four new cases on Wednesday. It now has 14 active cases, and 3,904 total cases.

A senior civic officer said, “For the entire month of January, Mumbai has recorded around 500-600 new cases a day. On some days in January, the city has also seen around 350 cases a day. As our recovery rate is steady, active cases are bound to go down. However, the BMC is still on alert. The situation has improved because of the measures the civic body is taking.”