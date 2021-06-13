Weed brownie being sold at Mumbai bakery, 3 held, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau has intercepted three persons, including a woman, in Mumbai for allegedly running a marijuana bakery in Malad. The probe agency said that this is the first case in India in which edible weed is being used for baking cake. The NCB has seized 830 grams of edible weed brownie, pot brownie and 160 gram of marijuana during the raid, news agencies reported. This is a new trend among youngsters to consume edible weed, the agency said.

Jagat Chaurasia, one of the arrested, is believed to be the supplier.

"Cannabis edibles may affect people for a longer period than smoked cannabis. The important base to all food edibles is that it has fat that has been infused with THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol)," the agency said in a statement. It explained that any food that contains butter, oil, milk, or any fatty substance can be turned into an edible. Not only brownie, candy, potato chips can also be made infused with cannabis, the agency said. It is not easy to distinguish between a regular baked good and a cannabis-infused one by seeing. Cannabis products generally have a slightly green tinge.

The NCB has registered a case against the trio under various sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The Mumbai zone of the NCB has been conducting several raids in the city in connection with the Bollywood drug case which came up following the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020. The agency started the probe after chats between Sushant Singh Rajput and his friend actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik regarding drug consumption and procurement came to the surface. In its probe, the agency has interrogated several Bollywood personalities and made dozens of arrests, including druglords running their rackets in the city

(With agency inputs)