Week after state’s rule, Dr Datar presents living will to custodian

BySomita Pal
Mar 16, 2024 07:30 AM IST

BMC-appointed custodian in Mumbai receives living wills, including one from Dr Nikhil Datar who filed a PIL for enforcement of SC directive.

Mumbai: A week after the state appointed custodians for living will, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-appointed custodian received two wills, including one of Dr Nikhil Datar, renowned city-based gynaecologist. Dr Datar had filed a PIL in Bombay high court, seeking its intervention to enforce Supreme Court’s directive for the same.

Confirming the move, a senior BMC health official said, “We are in the process of framing a policy on custodians for living will. We will put out an advertisement soon so that citizens know where and whom to approach.” At the moment, the deputy health officer of BMC’s F-South ward has been appointed as the living will custodian for Mumbai.

A living will is a written legal document which provides instructions for medical care or termination of medical support, detailing preferences for healthcare decisions when an individual is incapacitated.

“I was not sure where my earlier living will was. Therefore, I resubmitted it to the custodian appointed by the state government. I am thankful to the government for swiftly appointing custodians across the state. I am also happy that the PIL has brought about positive change,” said Dr Datar.

In his petition, Dr Datar had stated that following the SC order, he had notarised his living will on February 23, 2023, and sent a copy to the municipal commissioner seeking appointment of a custodian, as there was no established mechanism for its safe-keeping. He further stated, when he did not receive any response from the civic chief, he sent a reminder in July 2023 and filed a query under the Right to Information Act. He learnt that his letter was forwarded to the law officer and the executive health officer.

Six weeks after Dr Datar approached HC, the state government appointed 417 custodians across municipal corporations and panchayats through a government resolution on March 8.

