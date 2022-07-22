What is Lower Oshiwara?
MUMBAI Citizens have approached Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and sought to change the name of Lower Oshiwara station of the Metro 2A line.
They said that as there is no place called Lower Oshiwara, the station should be named Lokhandwala to avoid confusion among commuters.
“I travel to Marol every day and use the metro one. There is no confusion about the first metro railway line between Ghatkopar and Versova railway stations regarding metro stations. The Lower Oshiwara station will only create confusion among people and passengers,” said Karan Jotwani, an Oshiwara resident.
Another commuter said that there is already confusion among Parel and Lower Parel railway stations. “People will not be sure about which station to board and deboard. The MMRDA should rename the metro station,” said Priyam Gangrade, a resident of Oshiwara circle.
Dhaval Shah, a member of the Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizens Association, in a letter to the MMRDA, said, “There is no such place called Lower Oshiwara. Moreover, there is already a station called Oshiwara, which will lead to further confusion. We request you to kindly change the name from Lower Oshiwara to Lokhandwala.”
MMRDA commissioner SVR Srinivas did not respond to calls or messages for comment.
Currently, Dahisar to Andheri East on the metro line 2A and metro railway line 7 Dahisar and DN Nagar has an average ridership of 28,000.
