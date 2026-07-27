Why are we paying the price for simply travelling by BEST?

MUMBAI: A week after the July 20 Mankhurd bus accident which claimed one life and injured ten persons, all but two have been discharged from hospital. However, their lives and livelihoods now stand completely disrupted.

Mumbai, India. July 20, 2026 - A 65-year-old man lost his life, and 10 others were injured after a Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) bus rammed into the Mankhurd flyover divider on the Sion-Panvel Highway on Monday morning. Mumbai, India. July 20, 2026. (Photo by HT Photo) (Raju Shinde)

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Although they are undergoing free medical care in Govandi’s civic-run Shatabdi Hospital, the families told HT that the other expenses were crippling them. “We were struggling with a remaining debt of ₹1.5 lakh which we had taken for my father-in-law’s treatment and my delivery complications when this happened,” said Chinta Ajanta, the wife of 42-year-old Sumangal Maiti.

Maiti, a contractual labourer at HPCL, was returning from a night shift when the accident occurred. “Since we can’t afford a chair or mattress, my husband is unable to even sit or rest properly,” said Chinta. “He writhes in pain night and day and we can only watch helplessly.”

Chinta, a domestic worker, earns ₹14,000 every month, but as the primary caregiver of her husband, is unable to work right now. Maiti’s monthly income of around 30,000 too has stopped, and the family is worried about how they will pay their monthly rent of ₹8,000.

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{{^usCountry}} Although the medical treatment is free, the couple has to spend on other things. “The other day, I had to go from counter to counter just trying to get his X-ray done free of cost,” said Chinta. “I told them that as BEST accident victims, we were entitled to free treatment but they asked me to get the sanction in writing, which took all day. By then the X-ray facility was shut, so we will have to spend on rickshaws again on Monday. It costs ₹70 one way.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the medical treatment is free, the couple has to spend on other things. “The other day, I had to go from counter to counter just trying to get his X-ray done free of cost,” said Chinta. “I told them that as BEST accident victims, we were entitled to free treatment but they asked me to get the sanction in writing, which took all day. By then the X-ray facility was shut, so we will have to spend on rickshaws again on Monday. It costs ₹70 one way.” {{/usCountry}}

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The family said that BEST officials visited them and spoke about compensation, but that would not be immediate. “We desperately need money now. What is the point of paying compensation afterwards?” asked Chinta.

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A similar story is playing out in the family of 23-year-old Sanket Nakti, who too was returning from work on the morning of July 20. Nakti was thrown four seats away in the accident, resulting in 10 stitches to his head, seven stitches to his lips, a fractured left knee and chest injuries.

Since then, it has been a daily struggle for his 60-year-old mother Savita Nakti, who has to help him sit up on the bed and take him to the toilet. She herself is a cardiac patient and entirely dependent on her son’s monthly earnings of ₹16,000 after the demise of Sanket’s father and brother.

The family is staring at homelessness, as they lack the money to pay their rent of ₹6,000 at Shivneri Nagar, Mankhurd. Sanket’s married sister Riddhi Kuley, 35, has stepped forward to help, but told HT that she too was struggling with her own financial issues.

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“Although BEST officials helped us get a wheelchair, a walker and a urine pot, I had to spend ₹300 on a taxi to pick up the stuff,” said Riddhi. “Forget other expenses, we need so much money just to go to and from the hospital. Why are we paying the price for simply travelling by BEST? The officials told us compensation would take some time. Why don’t they give it now when we are desperately struggling?”

Lata Vaghela, a fruit vendor from Chembur Camp, who is the sole earning member in her family, continues to be hospitalised with a broken hand and chest pain. “On the morning of the accident, I had borrowed ₹5,000 at 10% interest to buy fruit for my cart,” she said. “I ended up using the money for hospital expenses. I might have to borrow more to handle routine expenses, now that I am not able to run the business.”

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Her son, who sells sarees near Panvel Railway Station, is also unable to support her. “He is also facing tough times because of hawker eviction drives,” said Vaghela, who fears that her inability to pay rent will force her to leave Mumbai and return to her native village in Gujarat.

When contacted, a BEST spokesperson told HT that victims’ medical expenses would be taken care of and the process to award compensation was currently on.