Widespread rainfall in Mumbai keeps city’s AQI ‘satisfactory’

Mumbai woke up to widespread showers on Tuesday, with the India Meteorological Department’s base weather station recording 17-mm rainfall as of 8:30 am, while the station at Colaba logged 25-mm of precipitation.

Visuals from Airoli near Mumbai on Tuesday morning. (Satish Bate/ HT Photo)

Other stations, part of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) network of rain gauges, also saw similar readings, with Chembur in the eastern suburbs recording 25 mm, Worli getting 29 mm, Sion getting 25 mm, and Bandra getting 13 mm.

South Mumbai received heavier spells, with Grant Road getting up to 42 mm of rainfall, Mumba Devi getting 38 mm, Byculla getting 35 mm, and Girgaon and Malabar Hill getting 31 mm each.

“Passing western disturbances are bringing cool air over the region, and the interaction with dry winds blowing from the east causes the temperature initially to rise and then cool down under the influence of thunderstorms and rain. There has been a sudden incursion of moisture over the city due to westerly winds this morning, and thunder and lightning may also have been seen in some places. Though the rains will not continue through the day, they are giving a monsoon-like feeling because in most places the showers have happened in short bursts rather than a continuous drizzle,” said Sushma Nair, scientist with the IMD’s regional forecasting centre in Mumbai.

Mumbai’s cleanest spell of pollution in five months also continued for a third day on the trot, with the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) recording a ‘satisfactory’ air quality index of 92 on Tuesday morning.