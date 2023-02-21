Wife, her parents bash up man for forgetting wedding anniversary

Mumbai A 27-year-old Ghatkopar resident, along with her brother and parents, bashed up her husband and his mother following quarrels that started after the man failed to wish her on their wedding anniversary, which was on February 18. The Ghatkopar police have booked all the four accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police officials said the angry woman called up her parents and brother to her matrimonial home after her husband forgot about their wedding anniversary. After her brother and parents reached her home, the four of them assaulted her husband, his mother, and also damaged his vehicle.

Senior inspector Sanjay Dahake of the Ghatkopar police station said, “The four have been booked for assault. We have given them notice and will inquire about the matter and will take legal action against them.”

According to the police, the victim, Vishal Nangre, 32, a driver in a courier company and his wife Kalpana, who works in a food outlet, both live in Baiganwadi, Govandi. The couple got married in 2018.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nangre alleged that his wife got angry on Saturday, February 18, as he forgot their wedding anniversary due to which Kalpana had fought with him. The matter escalated the next evening when Nangre was washing his vehicle near his residence and Kalpana returned from work and started abusing him and his mother, saying she didn’t want to live with him anymore, the FIR stated.

She then called her brother and parents and during an argument, her brother even damaged Nangre’s vehicle and broke the window pane of his house. Kalpana, her parents and brother, then came to Ghatkopar West to her mother-in-law’s house to discuss the issue, said a police official. Nangre also joined them.

Around 9:30pm during an argument, Kalpana slapped her mother-in-law, which resulted in further escalation and both of them were beaten up. Nangre and his mother then visited Rajawadi hospital and after getting medical reports, approached the Ghatkopar police.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his complaint to the police, Nangre claimed that his wife’s brother and parents assaulted him. He alleged that his wife’s brother even bit on his hand and face, said a police officer. Based on his complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 323, 324, 327, 504 and 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code against his wife, brother and her parents, added police.