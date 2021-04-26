Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Will transport oxygen and Covid medicines for free: Association
Will transport oxygen and Covid medicines for free: Association

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), a transporters body, will be providing free transportation, distribution and warehousing facilities for medical oxygen cylinders along with medicines used to treat Covid-19 patients
By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON APR 26, 2021 12:36 AM IST
The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), a transporters body, will be providing free transportation, distribution and warehousing facilities for medical oxygen cylinders along with medicines used to treat Covid-19 patients.

The free transportation facilities began in Mumbai and Nashik on Sunday and will be provided pan-India.

The AIMTC has also released two contact numbers — 9711498337 and 9820022547 — wherein people can contact them for free movement of oxygen cylinders and medicines.

“Our members are extending assistance to the people of the country to deal with the pandemic by providing a network of warehousing facilities for medicines and essential commodities as well as providing trucks for the supply of oxygen cylinders and Covid-19 relief materials. We will offer all possible assistance in terms of logistics support —transportation, distribution and warehousing facilities pan-India, free of cost,” said Bal Malkit Singh, chairman, AIMTC.

