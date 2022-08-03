Will uncertainty in Maharashtra end as SC hears petitions today?

Anxiety runs high in both Shiv Sena camps as the Supreme Court is set to hear a bunch of petitions related to the formation of Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, disqualification of rebel MLAs, and the right over the bow-and-arrow symbol on Wednesday.

If the apex court refers the matter to a constitutional bench, then the verdict is unlikely to come soon and a decision on cabinet expansion may be taken.

Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson of the Shinde camp, said the cabinet berths would be allocated in the next four days. “The CM is supposed to give the names of ministers who will be sworn in by the governor. There is no need to make an issue out of it.”

It has been 34 days since Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis were sworn in as chief minister and deputy chief minister. It is believed that the BJP wants to wait for the court’s verdict as it may have a bearing on the state government which was formed after 40 MLAs of Shinde-led Sena faction joined hands with the BJP. The Thackeray camp is left with only 15 legislators.

In the last hearing, the apex court said that the pleas filed by both Sena factions raised constitutional questions and a larger bench may be needed to hear them.

Ulhas Bapat, a constitution expert, said a constitution bench should fix the role of governor and provide clarity on the anti-defection law. “The matter must be sent to a constitution bench for settlement and it must be done within a week or fortnight otherwise it would be like justice delayed is justice denied.”

Meanwhile, leader of opposition Ajit Pawar slammed the two-member cabinet, saying it is affecting the functioning of the government as all the files are going to the chief minister for approval. “The responsibility of all the departments is now with the CM. He has not given portfolios even to the deputy chief minister.”

A delegation of Nationalist Congress Party leaders headed by Pawar met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday, requesting him to direct the state government to provide financial assistance to the farmers affected by the floods. In a letter to Fadnavis, Pawar also demanded a monetary relief of ₹75,000 per hectare against damage to seasonal crops and ₹1.5 lakh per hectare for horticulture crops.

Former minister and Yuva Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray took a jibe at the government. “Even after 33 days, this illegal government could not get the third person as only two-member jumbo cabinet is running the show. Of them too, Maharashtra wants to know who the real chief minister is.”

