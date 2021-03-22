Home / Cities / Mumbai News / With 24,645 fresh cases, Maharashtra sees slight dip in daily Covid-19 tally; Mumbai records 3,262 new infections
mumbai news

With 24,645 fresh cases, Maharashtra sees slight dip in daily Covid-19 tally; Mumbai records 3,262 new infections

The state also recorded and 58 more related fatalities, which took the death toll to 53,457, according to health department. On Sunday, the state had recorded 30,535 cases.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:54 PM IST
The capital city of Mumbai also a fall in its daily cases on Monday with 3,262 more people testing positive for the disease, taking the tally to nearly 366,000.(HT file photo)

Maharashtra on Monday witnessed a slight dip in its daily coronavirus disease (Covid-19) tally in comparison to Sunday's numbers as 24,645 fresh cases were recorded, according to state health department's bulletin. With this, the caseload breached the 2.5 million mark.

The state also recorded and 58 more related fatalities, which took the death toll to 53,457, according to health department. On Sunday, the state had recorded 30,535 cases.So far, 2,234,330 people have recovered from the disease.

The capital city of Mumbai also saw a fall in its daily cases on Monday with 3,262 people testing positive for the disease, taking the tally to nearly 366,000. Ten more people died in Mumbai and the death toll has now climbed to 11,596.

As the infections in Maharashtra have been increasing at a rapid rate for more than a month, state health minister Rajesh Tope said on Monday that all residents must adhere to Covid-19 related guidelines. Pointing out that chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is worried about the overall situation, Tope said, “He (Thackeray) has requested people to behave responsibly to avoid Covid-19, otherwise, the government will have to resort to imposing a lockdown.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Nagpur again records over 3,000 new cases of Covid-19; tally close to 2 lakh

Deshmukh was in Nagpur hospital, couldn’t have met Vaze in Feb, says Pawar

Pawar again backs Anil Deshmukh, cites Covid-19 diagnosis to question Param Bir

Param Bir Singh takes charge as Director General of Maharashtra Home Guard
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
maharashtra
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP