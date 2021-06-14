Home / Cities / Mumbai News / With 8,129 fresh Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra's infection tally soars to 5,917,121; death toll at 112,696
In picture - A BMC health worker collecting samples for Covid-19 test at Dadar Station in Mumbai.(HT Photo)
mumbai news

With 8,129 fresh Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra's infection tally soars to 5,917,121; death toll at 112,696

The capital city of Mumbai saw 530 new Covid-19 cases and 19 new deaths in the day, taking its tally to 716,190 cases and cumulative fatalities to 15,202 so far.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 09:02 PM IST

Maharashtra on Monday reported 8,129 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 200 more fatalities in the last 24 hours. With this, the state’s tally reached 5,917,121 cases and the death toll climbed to 112,696, the latest data showed. The capital city of Mumbai saw 530 new Covid-19 cases and 19 new deaths in the day, taking its tally to 716,190 cases and cumulative fatalities to 15,202 so far.

As many as 14,732 patients were discharged on the day, taking the overall recoveries to 5,654,003 in the state, the data showed.

Meanwhile, medical workers in the state tested 168,902 samples for Covid-19 on the day and so far, 38,215,492 samples have been tested in Maharashtra.

Story Saved
