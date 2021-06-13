Maharashtra Covid-19 death toll goes up as govt reconciles fatality data

Maharashtra reported 10,442 cases of coronavirus diseases (Covid-19) on Sunday taking the state-wide tally of cases to 59,08,992. The state also reported 483 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 1,11,104. The total number of recoveries reached 56,39,271, after 7,504 people recovered from the infection.

The capital city of Mumbai reported 695 number of cases, pushing the city-wide cumulative to 7,15,660. The death toll reached 15,183 after 19 fatalities were reported.

Sunday's tally marks a slight decrease from the 10,697 cases recorded a day before. The death toll however went up by a wider margin on Sunday after 483 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, as opposed to the 360 recorded on Saturday.





Maharashtra has also been reconciling fatality data since May 21, and has reconciled well over 15,988 deaths in the last 23 days. On Sunday an additional 2,288 deaths were reconciled. As per the state health department data, in the last three days, the state has added 1522, 2,213 and 1,606 deaths respectively through the reconciliation exercise.

“The scope of data on Covid-19 cases, recovery of patients and deaths is vast. For that, the state’s integrated disease surveillance programme is working in a transparent manner... Due to technical reasons, there is a delay in reporting data. However, the districts and municipal corporations have been asked to immediately complete it.” the state health department said in a statement.

A total of 212,536 samples were tested on Sunday, this takes the total number of samples tested in the state to 38,046,590 since the pandemic started. Testing declined on Sunday as a total of 223,049 samples has been tested just a day prior.

The state is ramping up its vaccination drive with door-to-door vaccination drive for bedridden individuals, said state health minister Rajesh Tope. The state's task force on vaccination is in the process of formulating protocol and guidelines for allowing at-home vaccination for those in need.





















