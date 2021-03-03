With 9,855 new cases of Covid-19, Maharashtra records another surge; daily caseload rises in Mumbai to 1,121

With 9,855 new cases reported in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the state’s Covid-19 tally has gone up to 2,179,185 with 1,121 fresh cases coming from Mumbai, according to figures released by the state health department on Wednesday.

The toll from the viral disease has gone up to 52,280 with 42 fatalities reported since Tuesday. Of these 11,487 people died of the coronavirus disease in Mumbai.