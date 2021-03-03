LIVE: Nearly 15,000 fresh Covid-19 cases take India's tally to over 11.13 million; toll goes up to 157,346 with 98 fresh
The global number of coronavirus cases surged past 114.7 million as the countries around the world reported resurgence of the virus, as per the Bloomberg report. While 2.54 million people have lost their lives to the viral disease worldwide.
As the vaccination drive in underway, more than 265 million have been immunised against the Covid-19. In the United States, worst-hit by the Covid-19, daily cases dropped below 50,000-mark first time since October. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden said the U.S. may have enough vaccine for every adult American by the end of May. He also hoped that normalcy may return by next year.
Click here for complete Covid-19 coverage
Tokyo plans to ask the Japanese government to extend the Covid-19 state of emergency that is due to expire this weekend, the Nikkei reported, citing multiple unidentified people. Australia’s international border will remain shut for at least another three months.
Brazil reported a record daily number of Covid-19 deaths as a resurgence of the virus fills up hospital beds and pushes local governments to call for more drastic measures to contain contagion.
Follow all the live updates here:
Follow all the updates here:
-
MAR 03, 2021 09:43 AM IST
Statewise Covid-19 tally of India
-
MAR 03, 2021 09:24 AM IST
India's Covid-19 tally rise by 14,989 cases
The coronavirus tally reached 11,139,516 after registering 14,989 fresh cases. The death toll rose to 157,346.
-
MAR 03, 2021 08:58 AM IST
Covid-19 restrictions rolled back in Texas
Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued the most sweeping rollback of coronavirus restrictions of any US state on Tuesday, lifting a mask mandate and saying most businesses may open at full capacity next week.
-
MAR 03, 2021 07:59 AM IST
Tokyo to seek an extension of Covid-19 emergency
Tokyo plans to ask the Japanese government to extend the Covid-19 state of emergency that is due to expire this weekend, the Nikkei reported, citing multiple unidentified people.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
With 14,989 fresh Covid-19 infections, India's active cases surge past 1.7 lakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT | Farmers’ protest: Multiple Delhi borders closed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amid row over Azad, J&K Congress leaders meet Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Tandav' row: Supreme Court to hear Amazon Prime head's anticipatory bail plea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EC meets revenue officials ahead of assembly polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Notice served under new IT rules in Manipur, withdrawn
- The notice under the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 notified on February 25, was issued on March 1 and served on Tuesday morning to the publisher/intermediary of Khanasi Neinasi, which means Let’s Talk in Manipuri.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA arrests BSF officer for helping cross-border drug smugglers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
More private hospitals to become vaccine sites, Centre allows states to decide
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
High maximum temperatures to persist for another 4-5 days: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
LIVE: India's Covid-19 tally rise by 14,989 cases, death toll at 157,346
Emergency was a mistake, says Rahul Gandhi; talks about father, Prabhakaran
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India-US ties greatest testament to Gandhi-King legacy, says Indian diplomat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Climate crisis to cost $100 billion to Indian firms in next 5 years: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi Assembly session next week: Govt may table state budget on March 9
- For 2020-21, Delhi had pegged budgeted revenue receipts (excluding borrowings) at ₹55,309 crore. Revised estimates for the year will be mentioned in the upcoming budget (2021-22) and actual revenue receipts for the year will reflect in the budget after that.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Long wait times, glitches in Co-WIN slow vaccine drive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox