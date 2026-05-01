MUMBAI: Determined to expand his party in Vidarbha, a stronghold of the BJP, deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde has inducted peasant leader Bacchu Kadu into the Sena and fielded him for the legislative council elections. Kadu is likely to be elected unopposed as no other candidate has filed a nomination for the seat.

With eye on Vidarbha, Shinde admits Bacchu Kadu into Sena

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It’s a full circle moment for Kadu, who started his career as a Shiv Sena taluka pramukh (tehsil chief) 1996-97. Later, he launched a social outfit, Prahar, and then the Prahar Janshakti Party, which won two assembly seats in 2019. Kadu was also a minister in the MVA government. When Shinde split the Sena and pulled down the MVA government in 2022, Kadu joined him but was not rewarded with a ministerial berth.

Kadu lost the 2024 elections but continued to fight for farmer rights through his Prahar Janshakti Party. On, Thursday, he said he would merge his political party with the Sena but keep his social outfit afloat under the ‘Prahar’ banner.

Kadu’s induction is a win-win for him and Shinde as it will strengthen their respective bases in the region, which accounts for ten Lok Sabha and 62 assembly seats. In the last Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won only two seats in Vidarbha but swept the assembly elections, winning 38 seats. Kadu and his MLA Rajkumar Patel both lost to BJP candidates. The Sena won only one seat in the Lok Sabha polls and four in the assembly elections in the region.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Kadu has a strong network of cadres in several districts, which will benefit Shinde. Kadu is also known for aggressive protests and held two major agitations for farmers last year, after which the Devendra Fadnavis government declared a ₹35,000-crore loan waiver scheme. His was the only political outfit to give a ticket to the widow of a farmer who died by suicide, in 2011. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kadu has a strong network of cadres in several districts, which will benefit Shinde. Kadu is also known for aggressive protests and held two major agitations for farmers last year, after which the Devendra Fadnavis government declared a ₹35,000-crore loan waiver scheme. His was the only political outfit to give a ticket to the widow of a farmer who died by suicide, in 2011. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Bacchu Kadu has his roots in grassroots activism, and his movements have pushed governments into making crucial decisions, including farm loan waivers,” Shinde said. “Social struggles need political backing to succeed. Voices raised on the streets must find space in the decision-making process.” Shinde also said Kadu’s Prahar will work in alignment with the Sena, to strengthen the party across Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Bacchu Kadu has his roots in grassroots activism, and his movements have pushed governments into making crucial decisions, including farm loan waivers,” Shinde said. “Social struggles need political backing to succeed. Voices raised on the streets must find space in the decision-making process.” Shinde also said Kadu’s Prahar will work in alignment with the Sena, to strengthen the party across Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Kadu echoed Shinde’s words, “Prahar will remain an independent social organisation, but our political fight will now be channelled through the Shiv Sena.” He said the decision to merge with the Sena was not driven by the pursuit of a post or candidature, but by alignment with a shared ideology. “I want to work more effectively for farmers, persons with disabilities, labourers and other marginalised sections. My future political journey will be under the leadership of Eknath Shinde,” he said.

Taking a dig at Kadu, BJP MLA Pravin Tayade, who defeated Kadu in the last elections, said, “Kadu will not be able to survive without power. This is why he chose to become part of the rebellion led by Eknath Shinde that resulted in the toppling of the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in 2022. For the same reason, he has joined the Shiv Sena.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, for the second council seat being contested by the Sena, Shinde has nominated former deputy chairperson of the legislative council Neelam Gorhe, who stuck with Shinde during the 2022 split in the Sena.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON