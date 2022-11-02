With its candidate out, BJP promoting NOTA option, alleges UBT

Mumbai What was supposed to begin with a bang, ended with a whimper after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) withdrew its candidate from the Andheri East assembly bypolls to be held on Thursday.

Despite a cakewalk in the elections, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faces another battle of sorts — voters’ disinterest and alleged attempts by its opponents to induce people to opt for the ‘NOTA’ option. This may pull down the turnout on polling day and dash its hopes of getting a record margin win for its candidate Rutuja Ramesh Latke.

After the withdrawal of the BJP nominee Murji Patel, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) was aiming at a massive margin of over one lakh votes to show its popular support in what is otherwise seen as a token contest against independent candidates.

A senior Shiv Sena leader said that the absence of a strong challenger had acted as an anti-climax for the party, which was now working hard to overcome the disinterest in its cadre and voters to ensure a good turnout on D-day and consequently, a strong margin of victory. Moreover, senior Sena leader and former minister Anil Parab alleged on Tuesday that the BJP was doing out cash to voters to press the NOTA button. He added that they had complained to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the police about this on Tuesday.

Shrikant Deshpande, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Maharashtra, said: “We have read newspaper reports... but have not received any complaints so far.” He added that the returning officer would take cognizance of any complaints.

“This is a one-sided contest. Our core voters and those of the Congress are being mobilized, but those affiliated to the BJP may not exercise their franchise. The upper-middle and middle-class and floating voters may not vote, thus pulling down the turnout to between just 40 to 45 per cent versus around 54 per cent in 2019,” said another Shiv Sena leader.

However, the party is now trying to use this as an opportunity to harness its cadre for a good turnout and a victory margin of over one lakh votes. There are six candidates belonging to registered parties or independents, who are in the fray apart from Latke.

The constituency has around 2.77 lakh voters, of which around 1.03 lakh are Maharashtrians. In the 2019 assembly elections, former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar (NCP) had the highest victory margin of 1,65,265 votes against Gopichand Padalkar of the BJP from Baramati.