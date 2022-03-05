With Omicron replacing Delta, it’s a good time to open up city: Experts
Mumbai With the latest genome sequencing results indicating that the Omicron variant has replaced the Delta, experts feel it is a good time for the city to open up.
Even as the virus remains in circulation in low numbers, experts believe that Mumbai will avoid fatalities if guidelines are followed stringently and those who are eligible, take both their jabs.
“It’s the perfect time for the city to open up, but we cannot be ignorant about wearing masks, maintaining social distance and following other Covid-appropriate behaviour if we want normalcy to sustain,” said Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the Covid task force.
“We don’t have a thick tail of the third wave and those getting infected are mostly asymptomatic. Also, in symptomatic cases, mostly the upper respiratory tract is infected, indicating a shift from Delta to Omicron,” he said and added that indoor masking and ventilation is crucial too.
The civic body on Thursday revealed that 100% of the 237 samples that were most recently sequenced by them had the Omicron’s BA.2 subvariant. In a recent note, the World Health Organization (WHO) has stated that Omicron is currently the dominant variant circulating globally.
“In India, we did have both BA.1 and BA.2 subvariant but the BA.2 variant fast overtook the former,” said Vellore-based virologist Dr T Jacob John. “We don’t have any new variant in sight and the Omicron wave is almost over. It is an apt time to begin economic activities, schools, colleges and other institutions. But vigilance is necessary,” he said.
The Delta variant caused severe infections and mortality compared to the Omicron. Experts are now largely worried about reinfections post Omicron. According to the WHO, studies are evaluating the risk of reinfection with BA.2 compared to BA.1. “Reinfection with BA.2 following infection with BA.1 has been documented, however, initial data from population-level reinfection studies suggest that infection with BA.1 provides strong protection against reinfection with BA.2, at least for the limited period for which data are available,” the WHO states.
Omicron is made up of several sub-lineages. Of them, the most common ones are BA.1, BA.1.1 and BA.2. “At a global level, the proportion of reported sequences designated BA.2 has been increasing relative to BA.1 in recent weeks, however, the global circulation of all variants is reportedly declining,” the WHO stated, adding that initial data has suggested that BA.2 appears to be inherently more transmissible.
-
India vs Pakistan, Women's WC 2022: IND vs PAK head-to-head battle, form guide
They were the runners up in 2005 and 2017, but in 2022 the Indian women's cricket team will be hoping to go a step ahead and claim the elusive trophy, especially for their captain Mithali Raj and veteran pacer Jhulan Goswami, who will be playing their final World Cup tournament. India will be kicking off their journey against arch-rivals Pakistan in Mount Maunganui on Sunday, against home they will remain their favourites by virtue of their unbeaten run in the format.
-
Kriti Kharbanda merged fitness and fun. Here's the outcome
Kriti's video is not just all fun and games – it also showcased a glimpse of the hard work that the actor does in the gym. Dressed in a grey cropped top and a pair of black gym trousers, Kriti can be seen working on her arm muscles with machine rows. In the later part of the video, Kriti can be seen working on her core by performing lunges all the while carrying weights on her shoulders.
-
Dear pet parents, here are 5 most important vaccinations for your dogs
It is not easy to see your pet in distress. When it comes to protecting them from known diseases, the best approach is to get them vaccinated as per schedule. The full range of puppy vaccinations begin from as early as 6-8 weeks of age, and should be completed within 12-16 months of age, after which, the booster doses usually start, most of them once in a year
-
Keerthy Suresh is 'being Kalaavathi' in ₹56k ruffle saree: See stunning pics
Keerthy Suresh and her stylist Archa Mehta recently posted several pictures of the star from the music video Kalaavathi on their Instagram handles. While Keerthy captioned the post, "Being Kalaavathi," Archa wrote, "On popula demand, Kalaavathi is back." The printed ruffled saree is from the shelves of contemporary designer Arpita Mehta's label.
-
No Smoking Day: How to quit smoking? Expert offers tips
No Smoking Day: Speaking of passive smoking and the health hazards caused by the same, Arunesh Kumar added, " Children are particularly at risk of serious health effects from second-hand smoke. Passive smoking increases the risk of respiratory illnesses in children, including asthma, bronchitis and pneumonia. Second-hand smoke has been confirmed as a cause of lung cancer by various leading health authorities."