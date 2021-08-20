Witness in case against Param Bir Singh being threatened: Complainant

Inspector Anup Dange, who has filed a complaint against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh accusing him of corruption, extortion, and harassment, has written to Maharashtra’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) saying the accused were threatening a prime witness in the case.

In a letter to the ACB chief, Dange on Friday wrote he too was being followed and that unidentified people were keeping a close eye on his movements. ACB is probing Dange’s complaint against Singh.

Dange said he gave the name of the witness to the ACB, and that the information was leaked. He added in June, the witness started receiving threats. He claimed the people threatening the witness are the state’s powerful politicians.

Dange has requested ACB to record the statement of the witness. He said Singh and other accused persons will be responsible if he goes missing, meets any accident or any untoward things happens to him.

“Apprehending threat to my life I would soon be writing to Mumbai Police commissioner requesting him to grant me arms license for privately carrying a firearm for my personal safety,” Dange said.

Dange in February wrote to the state home department and chief minister’s office alleging Singh suspended him and ordered a departmental inquiry against him to shield a pub owner in a criminal case.

After Singh became the Mumbai Police chief last year, he transferred Dange.

Singh is on leave and his cell phone was switched off when HT tried to call him for his comments.