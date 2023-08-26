Woman, lover arrested for killing husband; 6 booked for covering up crime

Mumbai: A 35-year-old woman and her 40-year-old boyfriend were arrested on Friday for allegedly killing the former’s husband and making it look like an accidental death. Six more persons have been booked for allegedly helping the duo in covering up the crime and making it look like a drowning.

The accused have been identified as Mansura Ali, a resident of the Dhaniv Baug area, Nalasopara East, and her boyfriend Ganesh Pandit. According to the police, Mansura, a mother of two children, had called up the police control room on August 21 and told them that her husband Rizwan, 55, drowned in Kalamb Beach in Nalasopara.

The police then reached the hospital and registered an accidental death report based on the statement of Mansura and the seven others who were present with her.

“We had sent the body for postmortem to find out the exact cause of death,” Shailendra Nagarkar, senior police inspector of Tulinj police station, said. “While Rizwan worked in a factory at Vasai East, Mansura worked in Pandit’s ration shop.”

Mansura in her statement to the police said that Rizwan had a holiday on August 21 and hence they, along with Pandit and six of Pandit’s colleagues, decided to go for a picnic in Kalamb Beach. “She told us that the group left Nalasopara early in the morning and went to the Jivdani Temple in Virar East and after visiting the temple, the group had lunch and then went to the Kalamb beach where the eight men ventured into the sea,” an office from Pelhar police station said.

Mansura told the police that when Rizwan began drowning, the others rescued him and rushed him to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. However, when the police sought further details in the incident, Mansura was unable to answer.

“On Thursday, when the autopsy report arrived, we learnt that Rizwan had not died due to drowning but was killed,” Nagarkar said. “We questioned Mansura who confessed to killing her husband with the help of Pandit. Mansura told us that she had been having an affair with Pandit for the past two years and wanted to marry him. To get Rizwan out of her life, she planned to kill him with the help of Pandit.”

Based on the autopsy report, the Tulinj police transferred the case to Pelhar police since the couple stayed in their jurisdiction and Mansura and Pandit had allegedly committed the crime there.

“We are recording the statements of the accused to find out the exact sequence of events and how they killed Rizwan and planned the entire thing,” Vasant Labde, senior police inspector of Pelhar police station, said. “We are also scanning the CCTV footage of Jivdani Temple and Kalamb Beach to find out where the murder actually took place.”

