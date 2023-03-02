Woman arrested for assaulting daughter in inebriated state

Mumbai: A woman has been arrested for allegedly assaulting her 12-year-old daughter in an inebriated state in Bhayandar East.

The incident came to light after her younger daughter recorded the assault on her mobile phone and shared it with her father.

Their father, Naimai Kanai Chandra Baaur, 39, a resident of Indralok phase 8 in Bhayandar East, approached the police on Sunday.

According to the Navghar police, the incident happened on February 22 when Baaur was at work and his neighbour Amol Mahate called him and said that his elder daughter had come to his house with bruises all over her body.

Baaur said that he rushed to Mahate’s house and took his daughter to the doctor. “On asking her how she got these bruises, his younger daughter showed him a series of three videos that she had shot on her mobile phone showing their mother beating up the kid with a steel dough roller,” a police officer said.

“When Baaur confronted Sudeshna with the videos, she abused him after which he approached the police and registered an FIR against his wife for assaulting the daughter on Sunday,” the officer added.

Baaur, who works as a jewellery designer in Zaveri Bazaar, told the police that he had married Sudeshna, 33, in 2010 and have two daughters, who are 12 and 6 years old.

“Sudeshna has been addicted to alcohol for the last eight years and often beats me and my kids after consuming alcohol,” Baaur said.

After investigating the case, the police arrested Sudeshna under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 504 (Intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The kids have superficial injuries. However, they were being given medical treatment,” the officer added.