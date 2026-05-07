...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Woman blackmailed with private photos, hacker demands 22.5L

he accused reportedly reached out to the woman on Sunday through Instagram and Snapchat, sending her intimate photos and videos she had earlier shared with her boyfriend

Published on: May 07, 2026 05:04 am IST
By Megha Sood
Advertisement

MUMBAI: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly blackmailed and threatened with circulation of her private photos by a cyber fraudster, who demanded 22.5 lakh in cryptocurrency after the accused allegedly hacked into her boyfriend’s Telegram account to access the files.

Woman blackmailed with private photos, hacker demands 22.5L

The accused reportedly reached out to the woman on Sunday through Instagram and Snapchat, sending her intimate photos and videos she had earlier shared with her boyfriend. The victim was shocked to find her personal content in the possession of a stranger and approached the police to lodge a complaint.  

The complainant, a Tamil Nadu native staying with her aunt in Bhayander for studies, said that she had grown close to her boyfriend during a trip to Rajasthan and had shared a few photographs with him on his request. These were saved on his Telegram app, which was later allegedly hacked.

Police said the accused threatened to circulate the content among her family and upload it on pornographic websites unless she paid 10 Ether, a cryptocurrency valued at approximately 2.25 lakh per piece. 

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Woman blackmailed with private photos, hacker demands 22.5L
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.