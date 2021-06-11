Woman falls off auto fighting robbers in Thane, dies

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
A 27-year-old woman died on Wednesday night as she fell off an autorickshaw while trying to fight off two mobile phone robbers in Thane
By Megha Pol
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 12:44 AM IST
A 27-year-old woman died on Wednesday night as she fell off an autorickshaw while trying to fight off two mobile phone robbers in Thane. The duo was arrested on Thursday.

The deceased, Kanmilla Raisingh, who worked in a spa in a mall, was headed home along with her friend. As the auto reached Teen Hath Naka, two bike-borne robbers tried to snatch her mobile. She lost her balance and fell and hit her head on the road. “Raisingh and her friend, Laalgursangi Chechoma Fanghun, 30, both worked in the spa and left the mall around 7.50pm on Wednesday in an auto. As the vehicle reached the open gym at Teen Hath Naka around 8pm, two persons on a bike approached them from the side and tried to snatch Raisingh’s mobile. In the struggle that followed, Raisingh lost her balance and fell off the moving auto,” said an officer from Naupada police station.

She was taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Hospital in Kalwa, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Anil Mangale, senior inspector of Naupada police station, said, “We checked the CCTV footage of the spot and followed the accused through CCTVs at different spots. We identified the two, Alkesh Parvez Momin Ansari, 20, and Sohail Ramzan Ansari, 18. The two are booked under Indian Penal Code section 304, culpable homicide not amounting to murder.”

