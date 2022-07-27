Woman, family members beat abusive paramour to death

Mumbai A 42-year-old woman and four of her family members allegedly killed her paramour by bashing him up with a cricket bat and also stabbing him multiple times.

Police officials said that the deceased was staying with a woman for several years and used to harass her 13-year-old son and other family members under the influence of alcohol, and that could be the reason behind the crime.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bhandup police have arrested all six accused in the case and are conducting an investigation.

The arrested accused identified as Bishnu Bhandari, 42, her 13-year-old son, daughter Laxmi Yogesh Kadam, 25, her husband Yogesh Raju Kadam, 25, brother Rajendra Bhandari, 64, and Satish Premkumar Prayal, 46, an auto driver.

According to the police, the deceased, Vinod Vilas Satam, 38, was a resident of Gurakha chawl, Shivnagar in Bhandup (west). The incident took place around 6:30 am on Tuesday when police got a call that a person was lying in a pool of blood in an unconscious state. A police team reached the spot and took the injured person to Mulund general hospital where he was declared dead.

Bhandup police started investigating and learnt that the deceased, Satam, was staying with a woman, Bishnu Bhandari, 42, in a live-in relationship for several years.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police brought the woman to the police station and during interrogation, she confessed that Satam was an alcoholic and he used to beat her 13-year-old son and harass other family members.

She was fed up with his conduct and on Tuesday morning, in a fit of rage, she along with others allegedly assaulted him with a bat. They also stabbed him multiple times, said assistant police inspector Anand Bagade of the Bhandup police station.