Woman gets 10 years in jail for trying to use fake currency note

Mumbai: The sessions court recently sentenced a woman to ten years of imprisonment for trying to use counterfeit currency while her accomplice was sentenced to five years of imprisonment for possession of counterfeit notes in 2015.

According to the case registered by the Vakola police, in November 2015, Alta Shaikh, 33, went to a shop to buy undergarments and gave a counterfeit currency note of ₹1,000 while clearing her bill.

The complainant, Anand Yadav, worked as an agent for the co-operative credit society, to collect the money from the members and hawkers and deposit the collected money in the bank account of the society. On November 18, 2015, Yadav had gone to the shop of Bhim Pandey, when Alta was purchasing clothes in his shop. Yadav claimed that many police officers stayed in his building, and they had taught other residents to identify fake currency notes, hence Yadav would verify all notes before accepting the same.

On November 18, 2015, When Alta paid the bill using the fake note, the shopkeeper gave the same note to Yadav to clear his instalment. However, when Yadav checked, he found several discrepancies in the note such as the watermark of Mahatma Gandhi was different, and the paper was thicker than usual. Besides, some words on the currency note were in different letters.

Yadav immediately raised an alarm that the note was fake. Hearing this, Alta tried to run, but with the help of other women in the shop, she was caught and taken to Vakola police station.

Police had recovered five fake notes of ₹1,000 denomination from her. In further investigation, police found the involvement of her husband Azam alias Nabi Mustafa Shaikh and brother-in-law Dawoodnabi Mohd. Mustafa Shaikh. The two, however, are still absconding. Later police also arrested a fourth accused, Jakir Shaikh on November 27, 2015, for being alleged part of the gang and was found in possession of 33 fake currency notes.

On Monday, while convicting Alta, the court said she was found in possession of counterfeit currency notes of ₹1,000 denomination. The conduct of the accused to try to flee from the spot, revealed that she knew that the currency note given by her to the shopkeeper was counterfeit, the court said. As regards Jakir, the court said he was found in possession of fake notes, and he knew that those notes were high-quality counterfeit notes.