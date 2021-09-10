Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Woman jumps off in lake in Thane, body recovered
mumbai news

Woman jumps off in lake in Thane, body recovered

The dead body of a 33-year-old woman was found in Ganesh Lake early on Friday
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 10, 2021 03:28 PM IST
The body has been sent for the postmortem. (Representational image.)

The dead body of a 33-year-old woman was found in Ganesh Lake early on Friday. officials said. Mumbra police are investigating the case and an accidental death report has been registered in the matter.

The deceased woman was missing from her home for a day. Mumbra police on early Friday was informed about a dead body found in the lake. The body was recovered by the Regional Disaster Management cell.

A Mumbra police officer said, “We have sent the body for the postmortem and are inquiring with the family members. The woman was unmarried and was said to be mentally disturbed since the lockdown started. She was frustrated about being alone and told her parents the same. She went out on Thursday and didn’t return. Through the initial investigation, it was found that she jumped into the lake on Thursday. Her body has been handed over to the family.”

