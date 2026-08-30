Woman killed, brother injured after cement mixer hits scooter in Chembur

Mumbai: A 25-year-old woman was killed in Chembur on Friday evening when the two-wheeler she was riding pillion on with her younger brother was allegedly hit by a speeding cement mixer, police said. The siblings had been on their way from Govandi to exchange clothes they had bought for Raksha Bandhan when the collision threw 20-year-old Manas Dongare towards the footpath and his sister, Dhanashree, under the mixer’s left front tyre.

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The siblings had been returning to Chembur from Govandi after deciding to exchange some of the clothes they had purchased for the festival. Manas had taken his father’s two-wheeler and asked Dhanashree to sit pillion.

Around 6pm, they reached Subhash Nagar near Muktanand High School when Manas allegedly noticed a cement mixer approaching at speed. He gave way to allow the vehicle to pass, but the mixer allegedly struck the right side of the two-wheeler’s handlebar, causing him to lose control, a Chembur police officer said.

The collision threw Manas towards the front of the vehicle, while Dhanashree was thrown towards the mixer and came under its left front tyre, police said.

Manas, who had been thrown clear, got up after the crash and rushed towards his sister. By then, the mixer had stopped about 10 metres from the spot, according to police.

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{{^usCountry}} People gathered at the scene and tried to free Dhanashree, who was trapped under the tyre. Police said people shouted at the driver to stop, but the mixer did not stop immediately. Dhanashree was eventually removed from under the vehicle and, along with Manas, taken to Zen Hospital in Chembur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} People gathered at the scene and tried to free Dhanashree, who was trapped under the tyre. Police said people shouted at the driver to stop, but the mixer did not stop immediately. Dhanashree was eventually removed from under the vehicle and, along with Manas, taken to Zen Hospital in Chembur. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhanashree was declared dead at the hospital. Police said she had suffered severe head injuries in the crash.

Her father, Babasaheb, 55, works at a chartered accountancy firm, while her mother, Madhavi, 43, is a homemaker.

Chembur police have seized the cement mixer and registered a case against the unidentified driver under Sections 106 and 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, dealing with causing death by negligence and rash or negligent acts endangering human life, respectively, along with Section 184 of the Motor Vehicles Act.