News / Cities / Mumbai News / Woman on the way for a condolence meet died after speeding tempo hits bike

Woman on the way for a condolence meet died after speeding tempo hits bike

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 18, 2023 07:56 AM IST

A 55-year-old woman died in Bhiwandi after a speeding tempo hit the bike she was on with her husband. The driver has been arrested for causing death due to negligence.

Bhiwandi: A 55-year-old woman who was on the way to offer condolences to her sister for losing her in-laws died after a speeding tempo hit the bike in Bhiwandi on Thursday morning.

According to police officials, the woman, identified as Shobha Patil, was on the bike with her husband Pundalik Narayan Patil. At around 11.30am when they reached near Pimpalas intersection on the Nashik-Mumbai Highway, a speeding tempo hit their two-wheeler. The impact of the crash was so strong that Shobha flung into the air. She died on the spot due to heavy blood loss.

The police arrested the driver, identified as Shan Mohammad Iqbal Ansari, 35, who hails from Uttar Pradesh and booked him for causing death due to negligence.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Kongaon police rushed to the spot and sent the body to the government hospital for post-mortem.

An officer from Kongaon police station said, “On the complaint of a bystander Ajay Pandharinath Patil. The tempo driver Shan was booked under Section 304A of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence) and other sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.”

