Palghar, A 27-year-old man allegedly stabbed a woman and her daughter to death with a knife before attempting to end his own life in Palghar district of Maharashtra on Wednesday, in a case suspected to be a fallout of a spurned marriage proposal, police said.

Woman opposes daughter's marriage with Palghar man; he kills both of them, attempts suicide

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The incident took place in the morning in a flat under the jurisdiction of the Bolinj police station in Virar , they said.

The deceased were identified by police as Saeeda Mishra and her daughter Nancy . The accused, identified as Shivam Upadayaya, a resident of Nallasopara, was admitted with injuries to a hospital where his condition is stated to be serious.

According to an officer from the Bolinj police station, Upadayaya wanted to marry Nancy Mishra, but her mother was staunchly opposed to the alliance. On Wednesday morning, the accused arrived at their flat and picked up a quarrel with the duo.

"In a fit of rage, the accused locked the house from inside and allegedly stabbed the mother and daughter multiple times with a knife. Both victims died on the spot. He then turned the weapon on himself, inflicting serious stab wounds," the official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The commotion and the sound of breaking window panes alerted neighbours of the mother-daughter duo. As glass splinters fell around the building, the Bolinj police were notified. When the police reached the spot, the accused refused to open the door, prompting authorities to seek assistance from the fire brigade to break it open. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The commotion and the sound of breaking window panes alerted neighbours of the mother-daughter duo. As glass splinters fell around the building, the Bolinj police were notified. When the police reached the spot, the accused refused to open the door, prompting authorities to seek assistance from the fire brigade to break it open. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Upon entering the flat, police found the mother and the daughter lying in a pool of blood, while the accused was found with self-inflicted injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Upon entering the flat, police found the mother and the daughter lying in a pool of blood, while the accused was found with self-inflicted injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Traces in the flat and the broken glass suggest that the mother-daughter duo might have fought for their lives before being overpowered," the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Traces in the flat and the broken glass suggest that the mother-daughter duo might have fought for their lives before being overpowered," the official added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Neighbours informed the media that the woman and her daughter had moved into the locality only a year ago and kept mostly to themselves. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Neighbours informed the media that the woman and her daughter had moved into the locality only a year ago and kept mostly to themselves. {{/usCountry}}

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The Bolinj police have registered a case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are probing the matter further.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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