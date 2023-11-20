close_game
Woman's body found in suitcase near Mumbai metro construction site

ByHT News Desk
Nov 20, 2023 06:00 AM IST

The woman's identity is yet to be established and a case has been registered for murder.

A woman's body was recovered from a suitcase found near a metro railway construction site in Mumbai, police said. The discovery was made after the police were alerted about a suspicious suitcase near a barricade along CST road in Shanti Nagar.

The case has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 302 (murder). (HT File)

“The discovery was made after the police were informed around 12.30 pm about a suitcase lying abandoned on the CST Road at Shanti Nagar, where work for a Metro project is underway,” ANI quoted an official as saying.

The police reached the spot and found a woman's body inside the suitcase, according to the official. The body was sent to a civic hospital for autopsy.

The woman's identity is yet to be established. Preliminary reports suggest that the woman could be between 25 and 35 years old, but concrete details are pending forensic examination.

"The woman has not been identified yet, but looking at her body, it is being estimated that her age could be between 25-35 years, the woman was wearing a T-shirt and track pants," they added.

The law enforcement is scrutinizing the CCTV footage from the surrounding area for a valuable lead in the case.

A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unknown perpetrator.

Further investigation is underway.

