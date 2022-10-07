Women passengers fight inside Mumbai local; cop injured as video goes viral

A 50-year-old woman and her daughter were booked after a female police officer was hurt trying to pacify a scuffle that broke out with another woman over a seat inside Mumbai local.

Vashi GRP booked the woman and daughter for the alleged crime.

The fight happened on Wednesday night between Turbe and Seawoods railway station in the Thane-Panvel local train.

A co-passenger recorded the video of the scuffle which has now gone viral on social media.

The daughter was later arrested by the GRP.

The woman who is a resident of Taloja, along with her 27-year-old daughter and her ten-year-old granddaughter, were traveling from Thane at around 7.30pm on Wednesday.

Another woman, boarded the same train from Koparkhairane railway station and sat on the vacant seat at the Turbhe station.

The mother-daughter duo started a fight with the woman accusing her of hijacking the seat instead of letting the 10-year-old child sit.

Initially the argument was verbal but soon it turned into a fist fight between the women.

The other co-passengers tried to separate but the attempts went in vain, said senior police inspector Sambhaji Katare from Vashi GRP.

After reaching Nerul railway station, the railway police on duty at the railway station was informed about the fight.

A woman constable tried to step in and stop the fight.

“After the constable intervened, they kept quiet for some time but started fighting again. The mother fell and injured her head after she hit against the corner of the seat. Angered, she snatched a showpiece which was in the hand of the other woman and attacked the constable,” the officer added.

A case was then filed for obstructing the work of a public servant against the mother-daughter duo and the daughter was arrested.