Man sings 'silent night' to make his dog fall asleep. Watch wholesome video

If you have a dog in your house, you and your family might treat them like children. Dogs are such adorable animals that they immediately take the spotlight in a family. Dog owners enjoy spoiling them and treating them like small babies. Like this video on Insatagram that shows a man singing a song to his dog to make him fall asleep. In the clip, uploaded by Instagram page @goldenretriever_biglove and originally created on Tiktok by user @glenn_hillman, you can see the man with his dog.

He begins the video by informing people that when his dog was a puppy, he used to sing it 'silent night,' and then it would fall asleep in his lap. He then calls the dog and demonstrates the same. He first asks it to sit and then starts singing 'silent night' in a soulful voice. Then, the dog looks at him and later immediately rests its face in his lap and slowly falls asleep.

Take a look at the full video of the man singing to his dog here:

Since this video was shared, it has been viewed one million times. The video also has more than one lakh likes and several comments. Many people thought that the video was wholesome. One person commented, "Wow. This moved me to the depths of my heart. This is so beautiful on so many levels. Thank you for sharing such a wonderful moment/tradition that you have with your beautiful, sweet Paige. You are both fortunate to have each other." Another person wrote, "A beautiful angel falling asleep to her dad's angelic voice, too precious." A third person added, "Oh my Sweet Lord! This is absolutely beautiful. I wish you a lifetime of singing to her! What an absolute angel. Thanks for the beautiful share. " "That is the cutest thing I've seen," added a fourth.