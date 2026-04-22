...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Women's trust in law key to timely justice delivery: NCW chairperson Rahatkar

Women's trust in law key to timely justice delivery: NCW chairperson Rahatkar

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 09:40 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

Thane, National Commission for Women chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has stressed the need to boost women's confidence in the legal and administrative system, saying such trust is vital for timely justice.

Women's trust in law key to timely justice delivery: NCW chairperson Rahatkar

Initiatives like 'NCW at Your Doorstep' would significantly contribute to achieving this goal, Rahatkar said, addressing a women's public hearing held at Belapur in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

She said increasing women's faith in institutions would lead to more effective grievance redressal and reduce delays in justice delivery.

"To ensure prompt redressal of women's grievances, it is important to increase their faith in law and administration under the National Women's Commission At Your Doorstep' initiative, and such initiatives will go a long way in helping women get justice," Rahatkar said.

Citing data from the National Crime Records Bureau , she expressed concern over Maharashtra being among the leading states in crimes against women and called for stronger preventive measures.

Rahatkar suggested that police commissioners and superintendents in each district earmark a fixed day every week for hearing women's grievances directly to ensure prompt redressal. She also stressed coordinated functioning among protection officers, local committees, One Stop Centres and police authorities, along with regular joint review meetings by district collectors and police officials.

The cases heard included one of rape/attempt to rape, five about sexual harassment, three of assault, 14 of domestic violence, three of dowry harassment, one of cyber crime and one of kidnapping.

Rahatkar expressed confidence that most complaints would see positive outcomes. She also emphasised the importance of counselling and mediation in resolving family disputes, noting that a significant number of domestic violence cases are being addressed through such mechanisms with the help of counsellors and protection officers.

She also conducted a comprehensive review of women-centric schemes and law enforcement mechanisms across the Konkan region via video conferencing.

Highlighting the NCW's role as a statutory body safeguarding women's rights, she reviewed the implementation of key central and state schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Har Ghar Jal Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao and Lakhpati Didi Yojana, and directed officials to address administrative and technical bottlenecks.

During Rahatkar's visit, several complaints were heard on the spot and necessary directions were issued to the officials concerned. The commission also reiterated that its 24x7 women's helpline '14490' remains operational.

Rahatkar expressed confidence that such outreach initiatives would foster greater trust among women towards the administration and facilitate quicker resolution of their grievances.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
thane
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Women's trust in law key to timely justice delivery: NCW chairperson Rahatkar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.