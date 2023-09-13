Won’t allow immersion in Aarey Colony lakes: State assures HC

MUMBAI: The state government on Tuesday informed the Bombay High Court (HC) that permissions will not be given for Ganpati immersions in the natural lakes in the Aarey Milk Colony, as the area is an eco-sensitive zone (ESZ).

In response, the BMC is preparing alternative arrangements for Ganpati immersions. Rajesh Akre, the assistant commissioner of the P South Ward, said, “There will be three floating talaos in Aarey for all domestic idols of height below 4 feet, one at the West gate, another at the Picnic spot and one will be mobile on the road in Dinkar Rao Desai Marg. There are also 14 artificial ponds in the ward.” (HT PHOTO)

A state counsel, who also represented the chief executive officer of Aarey Colony, informed the division bench of chief justice DK Upadhyay and justice Arif Doctor that “no permission shall be granted for immersion of idols in the lakes of Aarey Colony, keeping in view the provisions contained in notification dated December 15, 2016 issued by the Central Government and the guidelines issued by the Central Pollution Control Board on May 12, 2020.”

This development comes as a blow to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and MLA Ravindra Waikar, who had written to the CEO of the Aarey Milk Colony for an exemption from the ban this year.

NGO Vanashakti that had filed the original petition for the ban on Ganpati immersions in the 3 lakes in Aarey – the Chhota Kashmir lake, Ganesh Mandir lake and Kamal lake – had brought this to the notice of the HC and had sought appropriate directions to restrain the civic body from allowing immersion in the lakes.

“The court also indicated that it would tackle the larger issue of Ganpati immersions in natural water bodies,” said Stalin D, from Vanashakti. It has asked the BMC, state government, the Maharashtra State Pollution Control Board (MPCB), chief executive officer of the Aarey Colony and the member secretary of the monitoring committee for ESZ areas to furnish details of the steps taken to implement the CPCB’s guidelines dated May 12, 2020. The response is to be filed in four weeks, and the date of the next hearing is November 1.

Ashok Patel, from the Upnagar Ganeshotsav Samanvay Samiti who was a former corporator of the area, said, “We’re still taking legal opinion on our next step, but alternate arrangements are also being made.”

Elsewhere in the city, particularly in the C ward, the BMC is encouraging people to choose artificial ponds for immersions instead of the sea. “It’s a lot safer for the people and better for the environment,” said Uddhav Chandanshive, assistant commissioner. He had held a meeting with residents, and said the response had been favorable.

According to Patel, there 250 artificial ponds for Ganpati immersions in Mumbai. “There are around 12,000 sarvajanik (public) Ganpati idols in Mumbai and 5,000 domestic idols in every area of the city. It’s better that smaller Ganpatis are immersed in artificial ponds, as that reduces the crowd on the road and the burden on the police. Their visarjan will also be over quickly that way,” he said.

