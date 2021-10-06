Won’t make false promises: Maharashtra CM on BJP’s criticism over no relief to farmers

In an apparent jibe at opposition leaders, who are currently touring the flood-affected areas in Maharashtra, chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that he would not make false promises even if he is being criticised.

CM’s statement came amid criticism by Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis, that the state government has not given any relief package to farmers who were affected due to floods in parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha.

Speaking at a workshop on understanding the state budget for legislators, Thackeray said that the government has to look at their treasury while making any announcements following a natural disaster.

“The disasters hit not just the villages but also the state’s economic situation and we are moving forward by finding a way out of it. Many a times, we feel that these things should be given or done…. But it’s not my nature to make any false promises that I can’t fulfil just to comfort people after the disasters. I will never commit such a sin. I won’t even care if I am being criticised for it,” said Thackeray.

He further stated, “Visiting spots and comforting people is one part, the other thing is to take stock of what is in our kitty and then give [relief].”

Fadnavis, Pravin Darekar and other BJP leaders are touring the affected areas in central Maharashtra. They have targeted the Thackeray-led government for failing to provide any immediate relief to the farmers who have lost their standing crops and have damaged houses due to the floods last month.

Speaking on the budget presentation in the legislature, Thackeray said that couplets and verses of saints are recited during the presentation, but the behaviour of legislators is completely contrast.

“Even the saints would not like it [behaviour]. I once talked with Devendra ji [Fadnavis] about it. To what extent can we stoop low and what is happening in the House? The ruling parties will keep changing. But when we express an opinion, we expect a suggestion from you. This is not the wrestling arena. If something small happens, then ruckus is created [in the House]. It is not right,” he added.

The CM also spoke on the behaviour of members in the state legislature, remarking that there is more shallowness these days while speaking in the House. Citing the example of Mrinal Gore, who was the opposition leader in 1988-1989, CM said that she verified information she got before speaking in the House.

“Now, there is more shallowness which creates a lot of noise... Are we going to look for depth in our thoughts? There should be some meaning to the words that we speak [in the House],” said Thackeray.