Won’t post anything against Sameer Wankhede till Dec 9, Nawab Malik tells HC

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Thursday informed the Bombay high court that he will not post anything on social media against Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) officer Sameer Wankhede or his family till December 9.

The statement came in response to an appeal filed by the officer’s father, Dnyandev Wankhede, challenging the November 22 order of a single judge bench refusing the interim injunction. The judge asked Malik to verify the material before posting it on social media platforms. The appeal is being heard by a division bench.

Dnyandev Wankhede moved in appeal complaining that Malik continued to post material against the family without verification even after the November 22 order.

Malik on Thursday also informed the division bench of justices S J Kathawalla and justice Milind Jadhav that he too was in the process of filing an appeal against some observations in the order.

Senior advocate Birendra Saraf, who represented Dnyandev Wankhede, submitted that social media has become a platform for anyone to say anything against anyone. He referred to the single judge bench order and added it observed Malik’s tweets against the officer and his family were malicious and that the allegations of corruption against Sameer Wankhede were made casually.