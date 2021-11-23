NCB officer's wife files plaint over screenshots of chats shared by Nawab Malik

Kranti Redkar Wankhede, the wife of Narcotics Control Bureau's Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede, filed an online complaint with the Mumbai Police on Tuesday over the screenshots of some WhatsApp chats tweeted by Maharashtra inister Nawab Malik.

In her complaint Redkar claimed that a fake Twitter handle has been created with her photo to publish “fake” chat conversations.

“The screenshot of the said fake chat has been tweeted by Nawab Malik from his Twitter handle without verifying,” news agency ANI quoted Redkar as writing in her complaint.

Earlier in the day, Nawab Malik took to Twitter to share the purported conversation between a handle claiming to be Kranti Redkar Wankhede's and one Captain Jack Sparrow, in which the two were talking about alleged links between the minister and India's most-wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim.

What a Joke, I received this morning.

Enjoy... Have a nice day everyone pic.twitter.com/tTCLqwp0av — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 23, 2021

Soon after, Kranti Redkar Wankhede posted the screenshots on Twitter and claimed they were ‘fake’.

These chats are falsely created and utterly FAKE. I have had no such conversations with anyone EVER. Once again the posts made without verifying. Lodging a complaint MUMBAI CYBER CRIME CELL. Don’t worry supporters this is not our culture or our language too. pic.twitter.com/LL4SS3iaG9 — Kranti Redkar Wankhede (@KrantiRedkar) November 23, 2021

Malik is at loggedheads with Sameeer Wankhede and his family ever since the NCB conducted a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast on October 2, and detained several people, including Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, and his friend Arbaaz Seth Merchant, for allegedly possessing drugs.