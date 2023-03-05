Worker crushed to death as part of hydraulic parking system falls

Mumbai: A private contractor has been booked after parts of a hydraulic parking system at a residential society in Chembur fell on a worker resulting in his death.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Sahu, 30, who lived in Kurla West and hailed from Bihar’s Darbhanga district.

According to the Nehru Nagar police, Sahu was engaged in flooring work for a pit stack parking lot at Shweta Cooperative Housing Society in Chembur on Friday. “Around 12.30pm, a part of the hydraulic parking system broke and fell on Sahu and crushed him. Other workers rescued Sahu and rushed him to Rajawadi Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead,” a police officer said.

Sahu’s co-workers informed about the incident to his cousin Gopal, who lives in Kandivali. On Gopal’s complaint, the police booked the parking lot contractor, Sikal, proprietor of AMC Solutions, on charges of causing death by negligence as he allegedly did not take adequate safety measures to prevent such accidents.

“The contractor had not taken any safety measures. He did not extend any help to the grieving family and told us that he would help at the time when the police file chargesheet. The society also did not help us. Since taking the body to native place is a costly affair for us, I borrowed money from my friends and relatives to take the body to our native place and perform Sahu’s last rites,” Gopal said.

Vinod is survived by his mother, wife and three children. “He was working in the city for the past 18 months and did not even see the face of his youngest child, who is just over a year old now,” Gopal added.

The police are yet to arrest the contractor. They are collecting evidence and recording statements of witnesses, a police officer said.