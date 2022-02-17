Workers won’t lose jobs despite 156 factories moving out of Dombivli: Aaditya Thackeray

Though the 156 factories in Dombivli MIDC would be shifted from Dombivli, none of the workers will lose their jobs, assured Maharashtra State Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aaditya Thackeray, in Dombivli on Thursday.

Thackeray was in the city to inaugurate the new four lanes of the Durgadi Bridge, 2.5km-long riverfront beautification project along the Ulhas creek and a naval gallery near Durgadi.

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has identified 156 factories situated in Dombivli MIDC as ‘hazardous’ and ‘very hazardous’ and decided to shift them to Patalganga MIDC near Karjat in Raigad district.

Thackeray said, “The jobs of the people working in the factories won’t be affected even if we shift the factories. Even during the pandemic, several road works were undertaken in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The work will continue as we have managed to acquire a lot of funds for the MMR, which was not the case earlier. We have put public work before any political game.”

With the four new lanes of the Durgadi Bridge and two old lanes, the traffic woes on the Kalyan – Bhiwandi route will be at ease. The project was undertaken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority as a part of the six-lane widening work of the 21km long Kalyan-Shilphata stretch.

The foundation stone for the 2.5km riverfront beautification work was also laid. Under the smart city mission, the riverfront along the Ulhas creek near Durgadi fort would be beautified with boating, shopping, art and crafts shops, eateries, restaurants, parking, children’s park and walkways. A naval gallery would also come up in this space.

Speaking in Dombivli at the foundation stone laying function for road works, Eknath Shinde, Guardian Minister of Thane, said, “We have been working on several developmental works in MMR. One such work is building roads. The Dombivli MIDC will have better roads in the coming days.”

BJP MP, Kapil Patil, however, raised concerns over not giving the credit of the project to the Central Government. “The funds are being allotted by the Central Government under Smart City Mission. However, there is no mention of the same,” said Patil.

