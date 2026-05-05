New Delhi, The Railway Board on Tuesday called 34 years of operation of the world's first ladies special train service between Churchgate and Borivali in Mumbai a "key milestone in women-centric suburban travel".

World's first ladies special train between Churchgate–Borivali in Mumbai turns 34: Railway Board

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The service was initially operated between Churchgate and Borivali and was later extended up to Virar in 1993.

"Introduced on 5 May 1992 as the world's first Ladies Special train service, it was a response to the growing need for safe, reliable and comfortable commuting options for working women in Mumbai, particularly during peak hours," the Board said.

Recalling the early days, veteran railway officials said that the train was flagged off by the then general manager of Western Railway in a low-key manner, far away from any political fanfare.

"The initiative was meant to address the needs of working women. I remember the time when P V Narasimha Rao was the prime minister, C K Jaffer Sharief was the railway minister and Sudhakarrao Naik was the chief minister of Maharashtra. However, it was more of a railway-level event.

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{{^usCountry}} "The flag-off was done by the then general manager along with senior railway officials," a veteran railway officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The flag-off was done by the then general manager along with senior railway officials," a veteran railway officer said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said the introduction of ladies special trains proved to be a boon for working women, who earlier had to struggle to board women's compartments in regular suburban trains. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the introduction of ladies special trains proved to be a boon for working women, who earlier had to struggle to board women's compartments in regular suburban trains. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Over the decades, it has evolved into a vital component of the city's suburban rail network, reflecting both changing travel patterns and the increasing participation of women in the workforce," a Railway Board press note said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Over the decades, it has evolved into a vital component of the city's suburban rail network, reflecting both changing travel patterns and the increasing participation of women in the workforce," a Railway Board press note said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Over the years, not only has the number of Ladies Special services increased but their popularity among suburban commuters has also grown significantly. Apart from offering more space and the convenience of boarding any coach, these services have helped foster a strong sense of community among women commuters," it added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Over the years, not only has the number of Ladies Special services increased but their popularity among suburban commuters has also grown significantly. Apart from offering more space and the convenience of boarding any coach, these services have helped foster a strong sense of community among women commuters," it added. {{/usCountry}}

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At present, Western Railway operates 10 ladies special services daily, evenly distributed between morning and evening peak hours in both up and down directions.

The up services include Virar–Churchgate , Borivali–Churchgate , Virar–Churchgate , Bhayandar–Churchgate , Virar–Churchgate and Vasai Road–Churchgate .

The down services include Churchgate–Borivali , Churchgate–Virar , Churchgate–Virar and Churchgate–Virar .

"The Ladies Special services have been introduced and expanded in phases over the years. The first two services - Churchgate–Borivali introduced on 5 May 1992 and Borivali–Churchgate introduced on 11 May 1992 - were extended up to Virar on 1 July 1993," the Board said.

"Subsequently, additional services were introduced, including Churchgate–Borivali on 17 August 1998, and Borivali–Churchgate on 6 January 2003, which was later discontinued on 1 November 2005. Another service from Bandra Yard to Churchgate was introduced on 25 April 2006 and later converted to Virar–Churchgate on 1 November 2018," it added.

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Further additions included Borivali–Churchgate and Churchgate–Bandra Yard services introduced on November 23, 2009, and Churchgate–Bandra Suburban services introduced on March 29, 2013, which were later extended up to Virar on September 1, 2016, officials said.

They further informed that the Bandra Suburban–Churchgate service was also introduced on March 29, 2013 and later converted to Virar–Churchgate on November 1, 2018. Finally, on December 25, 2018, services that had earlier been extended up to Virar were restored to their revised configurations.

"Ladies Special trains continue to remain an important and much-appreciated service, ensuring safer, more comfortable and community-oriented travel for women commuters on Mumbai's suburban railway network," the Board said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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