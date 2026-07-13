Mumbai: A verbal altercation between a commuter and a ticket checker over the use of Marathi at Andheri railway station escalated, with the passenger alleging he was detained inside a railway office for nearly an hour. Western Railways has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

WR probes Marathi language row between commuter, TC at Andheri station

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The incident came to light after videos of the altercation surfaced on social media. No FIR has been registered in connection with the incident, officials said.

According to the passenger, on Saturday he asked the ticket checker to converse in Marathi, arguing that railway employees posted in Maharashtra should be able to communicate in the state’s official language.

The disagreement allegedly escalated after the request as the commuter alleged that instead of resolving the grievance, railway officials confined him to a room at the station for nearly an hour.

He also claimed that the Railway Police initiated the process of booking him for allegedly obstructing a public servant in the discharge of official duty.

Following the circulation of the videos, a group of people gathered outside the Railway Protection Force (RPF) office at Andheri East, demanding the passenger’s release, railway officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Western Railway said it has taken cognisance of the incident and ordered an inquiry to understand the facts of the case. Officials said no FIR has been registered so far. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Western Railway said it has taken cognisance of the incident and ordered an inquiry to understand the facts of the case. Officials said no FIR has been registered so far. {{/usCountry}}