WR to reassign halts of some long-distance trains to decongest Borivali station

Mumbai: In a pilot project, halts of some long-distance trains will be spread among other stations on Western Railway to decongest Borivali station starting April-May.

According to WR officials, at least five to six trains that currently ply to Gujarat and Delhi have been identified. These trains depart from either Mumbai Central station or Bandra Terminus, and currently halt at Borivali as an intermittent station. Now, the WR authorities are chalking out a plan to divide halts of these trains among stations like Dadar, Andheri, Borivali, Vasai and/or Boisar or Palghar.

“We have proposed this for selected trains on pilot basis wherein the halt can be withdrawn from Borivali and reassigned to another important station. This will ensure that people have more options to board, especially when the majority of Mumbaiites stay in northern suburbs and concentration at a single station like Borivali only puts pressure on the infrastructure there,” explained a senior WR official.

Around 75 to 80% passengers board and alight long-distance trains from Borivali station. “There is a tremendous need to decongest the station. During morning and evening peak hours, when long distance trains arrive and depart, platforms are crowded with passengers carrying their luggage and those travelling on suburban local trains,” Raj Kashyap, a Borivali resident, said.

Sources said stations like Dadar will ease travel and prevent passengers from going all the way till Mumbai Central. Andheri station will benefit people residing in areas from Vile Parle to Goregaon, while Vasai will help those staying beyond Bhayandar till Virar.

Meanwhile, work on two new terminuses—Jogeshwari and Vasai – will begin before monsoon. “We will finalise tenders soon and aim to have the new Jogeshwari terminus ready by June 2024,” a WR official said. The Jogeshwari terminus will be built at a cost of ₹69 crore and will be able to accommodate 24-car trains on two sides where the trains will terminate.

Sources in the railways said initially they intend to run 10 to 12 trains from Jogeshwari terminus. This terminus will bring huge relief to people residing in the western suburbs, who will not need to travel to Mumbai Central and Bandra terminus as a starting point for boarding trains.

As per plans, a 600-metre-long and 12-metre-wide island platform will be created with tracks on either side. An island platform allows passengers to alight and board trains on both sides. At present, there is a roofed island platform with a rail next to it. It connects the main network towards Borivali and the proposed 5-6 rail lines will pass alongside it. Currently, loading and unloading of cement and automobiles in freight trains happens. Meanwhile at Vasai, the rail authorities are finalising the nitty-gritty and shall take time for the work to begin.