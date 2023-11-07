WR to stretch sixth line from Goregaon to Borivali

Mumbai: Commuters on the Western Line will have to brace for more mega blocks in the next few months as the work on the sixth line between Khar and Goregaon route enters its second phase.

Mumbai, India - Oct. 27, 2023: Huge crowed at Borivali railway station during morning office time, The Western Railways on Friday has cancelled over 100 up and down local trains across various destinations between Churchgate and Virar on Mumbai’s Western Suburban Railway. These trains have been cancelled as it is undertaking mega block on October 27 in connection with the construction of the sixth railway line between Khar and Goregaon railway stations in Mumbai, India, on Friday, October 27, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

The Western Railway (WR) on Monday successfully completed phase one of the project on the sixth line. Phase two work will involve expanding this line till Borivali. Sources said WR aims to complete the project on the Goregaon-Borivali by mid-2024.

The need for extending the sixth line till Borivali assumes importance because it will ensure that long-distance trains stay away from the fast lines of suburban rail. As per an internal deadline, WR authorities are looking to complete the extension of sixth till by March or latest by June 2024. A fifth rail line called a suburban track avoiding line for long-distance trains exists on Santacruz-Borivali route.

“We will now focus on expediting works to complete the sixth line till Borivali. We need land near Malad and Kandivali railway stations, but are confident of getting it sorted,” said a senior WR official.

With buildings and railway residential quarters, sources said slums and other soft structures close to the tracks especially on stretches of Malad-Kandivali-Borivali will be removed. WR authorities are likely to accommodate the new line on the west side of these stations as acquiring land is easier. Work on extending the Harbour line on Goregaon-Borivali is already underway. On the Goregaon-Malad stretch, for instance, WR authorities cleared grass and weeds and levelled the ground. Heavy machinery is in place to widen the Malad subway to make way for new railway lines.

What happened in 29-days?

On Monday, the 29-day mega block to complete work on the sixth line on the Khar-Goregaon route ended, though train services were delayed. This line will now segregate the movement of 42 (21 pairs) long-distance trains away from the suburban network.

Sumit Thakur, chief PRO, WR, said, “The entire work involved laying 12 turnouts and three trap points on the existing 5th line and both fast lines. This project will enhance the line capacity of the Mumbai suburban section and will help to ease congestion, improve punctuality and add more train services.”

Over the weekend WR tested the new rail line where the system showed its potential to handle trains at 112 km ph. This means long-distance trains, if and when have a clear path on the 5-6 rail lines, can run smoothly.

“We have eased the overall running of trains on this 8.8-kms stretch. A vital technical work was completed wherein the 5-6th rail lines have been independently connected with Bandra Terminus by slewing 700 metres long track and dismantling points (for trains to switch rail lines),” explained a WR official.

Features of this ₹930 crore 6th line completed over the past few years:

(1) Construction of 27 new FOBs in lieu of those that infringed the alignment

(2) Construction 192 flats in lieu of railway quarters, new buildings for setting up electronic interlocking, traction substation and ticket booking offices

(3) Removal of 607 PAPs and providing alternate allotment.

(4) Cutting/transplantation of 990 trees.

