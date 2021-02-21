Youth body sets up Thane’s first community fridge at Wagle Estate

Thane’s first community fridge was set up at Wagle Estate by Bal Mitra Mandal, a youth organisation. The youngsters stocked the fridge with biscuits, fruits and mineral water. They are also taking efforts to spread the word and get more people to voluntarily come forward and fill the fridge. Around 40 people turn up at the fridge daily looking for food.

“Under the current circumstances, there are many who are in need of food. We have seen an increased crowd during lunch hour and even between 8pm to 9pm at the fridge. If a similar number of people turn up to ensure the fridge remains stocked up with food, it would be of great help to those in need. Through word of mouth we have reached out to those in slum pockets and other areas near Wagle Estate so that whoever is in need of food can come forward and make use of this community fridge,” said Sameer Sawant, president, Bal Mitra Mandal.

Shanti bai, a 65-year-old resident of Shree Nagar, Wagle Estate, said, “I stay alone and cannot afford any help. Due to the Covid situation, my son lost his job and has now gone to a different city in search of a job. I don’t have the strength to cook every day and sometimes end up short of money by month end. This community fridge is a boon for me, even a fruit a day will do for me nowadays.”

Bal Mitra Mandal is also reaching out to caterers and restaurants to give excess food to the fridge instead of disposing of it, said members of Bal Mitra Mandal.