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Youth held in Maharashtra's Amravati for circulating obscene clips of women

Youth held in Maharashtra's Amravati for circulating obscene clips of women

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 10:35 am IST
PTI |
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Amravati , Police have arrested a 19-year-old youth in Maharashtra's Amravati district for allegedly sharing objectionable photos and videos of several women and girls online, officials said on Wednesday.

Youth held in Maharashtra's Amravati for circulating obscene clips of women

Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde, who hails from Amravati, demanded a probe into the matter by a Special Investigation Team .

The accused, identified as Ayan Ahmed Tanvir Ahmed, a resident of Paratwada in Amravati district, was taken into custody on April 11 after obscene pictures and videos featuring him with some women and girls went viral on social media, they said.

Prima facie, the victims seem to be minors. The accused allegedly lured them, took obscene photos and videos against their will, and uploaded them on social media to defame the victims, the Paratwada police said.

The police have seized the accused's mobile phone and are examining it for evidence, they said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Section 294 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and provisions of the IT Act, the police said.

 
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